At Korn Ferry Tour regular-season finale, 25 PGA Tour cards earned for next season

The Korn Ferry Tour regular-season finale in Omaha carried extra weight for many in the field. Yes, the goal was to win the tournament, but an even bigger accomplishment was achieved by 25 golfers who earned their PGA Tour cards for the 2021-22 season.

Stephan Jaeger, the 2020-21 points leader, took the outright lead at the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Saturday with a 90-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at The Club at Indian Creek. But his pursuit of a third victory of the season fell short when he shot even-par 71in the final round and tied for fourth. Jaeger still held onto his points lead, and will be fully exempt when he moves on to the big leagues next season.

David Skinns won the Pinnacle Bank Championship, an event he also won in 2018 for his most recent win on the circuit. Skinns closed in 67 for a 14-under 270 total, one shot better than Jared Wolfe and Zecheng (Marty) Dou. The victory vaulted Skinns from 46th place in the points race all the way to 22nd, securing his 2021-22 PGA Tour card.

16 years. Sixteen years. Was working Doordash 8 months ago. 39 years old and now a PGA Tour card. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/Z9SpYbUICd — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) August 16, 2021

The list of 25 who earned their Tour cards

1. Stephan Jaeger, 2804

2. Mito Pereira, 2556

3. Chad Ramey, 2480

4. Taylor Moore, 2271

5. Taylor Pendrith, 2154

6. Greyson Sigg, 2125

7. Davis Riley, 2006

8. Jared Wolfe, 1880

9. Will Zalatoris, 1876

10. Lee Hodges, 1851

11. Adam Svensson, 1821

12. David Lipsky, 1782

13. Brandon Wu, 1735

14. Max McGreevy, 1732

15. Paul Barjon, 1729

16. Andrew Novak, 1692

17. Dylan Wu, 1675

18. Seth Reeves, 1651

19. Cameron Young, 1642

20. Nick Hardy, 1597

21. Curtis Thompson, 1549

22. David Skinns, 1547

23. Ben Kohles, 1497

24. Brett Drewitt, 1487

25. Austin Smotherman, 1439

Next up for those who missed out on the Top 25? Those finishing Nos. 26-75 as well as non-member qualifiers and medical extensions can still earn their card through the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs. There will be 25 more Tour cards up for grabs but the three-event playoffs will also feature PGA Tour golfers who finished Nos. 126 to 200 in the FedEx Cup points race.

The three KFT playoff events are: