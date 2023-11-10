Kolton Miller doubtful for Sunday's game vs. Jets

The Raiders list left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) as doubtful after he missed practice all week.

Miller has missed only three games in six seasons.

The Raiders could start Justin Herron, who is listed as the backup left tackle on the depth chart, or Jermaine Eluemunor or Thayer Munford. Eluemunor and Munford have played right tackle this season.

Fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) are questionable. Johnson returned to a limited practice Friday, while Peters was limited the past two days.

Linebacker Divine Deablo, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and linebacker Luke Masterson, who was sidelined against the Giants with a concussion, will play Sunday. Neither has a designation.

"They both had good weeks of practice, ready to go," interim head coach Antonio Pierce said Friday, via Rachel Gossen of the team website. "It's good to have a full group there."