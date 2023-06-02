Kobie Turner ‘spent a lot of time’ studying Aaron Donald in college

When it comes to playing defensive tackle, there are few players – if any – in NFL history better than Aaron Donald. That makes him the perfect player to study for young prospects who are trying to reach their potential.

Rams rookie Kobie Turner is now teammates with Donald but he learned a lot about the All-Pro’s game before he even landed in Los Angeles. While in college at Richmond and Wake Forest, Turner studied Donald’s game a bunch.

“I watched him every year. I remember multiple years with different coaches having film studies on his work and just the way he approaches the game, his hand placement and the moves that he’s done,” Turner told Heavy.com this week.

Like Donald, Turner isn’t a the biggest defensive tackle. Donald has made a living by using his leverage and quickness to beat offensive linemen, and Turner – who’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 288 pounds – will need to do the same.

Despite being undersized, Turner plays with good power and a high motor, never giving up on a play even when he’s blocked initially. Having watched Donald for years, he’s tried to take a similar approach, particularly when it comes to his hand usage and placement.

“I’ve emulated or have tried to emulate the best that I could and incorporate into my own game,” Turner said. “When you’re the best to ever do it, I’ve definitely spent a lot of time learning from him before even getting here.”

Turner will have a chance to start right away with the Rams after Los Angeles lost Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson in free agency, but he’ll need to earn that role in practice – beginning now in OTAs and eventually in training camp and the preseason.

