Knicks wavie Taj Gibson, gives team roster flexibility ahead of 2024 NBA trade deadline

The Knicks announced they have waived center Taj Gibson after 10 games with New York.

Gibson, 38, was set to have his contract guaranteed on Sunday.

“Taj stepped up in a big way to help our team this season and had an immeasurable impact on our organization both on and off the court throughout his time with the Knicks,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. “He was instrumental in helping us build the foundation and create the Knick culture that exists today. We’re extremely grateful and thank Taj for all his contributions”



SNY's Ian Begley reports that the move gives the team roster flexibility as the Knicks plan to be active between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 8, which was a factor in the decision to waive Gibson.



The Knicks signed Gibson to a one-year deal back on Dec. 13 when Mitchell Robinson was lost to injury.

In 10 games with the Knicks, Gibson averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while being on the floor 9.7 minutes a game.

Gibson's last meaningful minutes came against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 30. In that game, Gibson played 14 minutes while scoring two points and coming down with two rebounds.

