Knicks face the Nets on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (32-48, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (48-32, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -10.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Knicks are 11-5 against Atlantic Division teams. New York scores 112.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Nets are 5-9 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn has a 13-35 record against teams over .500.

The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Knicks give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 105-93 in the last matchup on March 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 28.6 points for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 23.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 106.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (hip), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Jacob Gilyard: day to day (hip), Jaylen Martin: out (ankle), Cameron Johnson: day to day (toe), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.