Sources: Knicks, Clippers have had contact on potential Paul George trade

Mar 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) moves to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George appears to be on the Knicks’ radar.

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reports that the Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential trade for George, though it’s unknown if the Clippers are willing to move him.

George, 33, is an eight-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player, and he certainly fits the mold for the kind of superstar the Knicks have been looking to acquire for quite some time.

The Fresno State product has career averages of 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. An All-Star this past season, George averaged 23.8 points, while playing in 56 regular season games.

But injuries are certainly something to keep in mind with George, as a leg injury ended his 2022-23 season. He also missed all but six games in 2014-15 with the Indiana Pacers after fracturing both bones in his leg during a Team USA scrimmage in August of that year.