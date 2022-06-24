Knicks to attempt at least one more move in order to clear cap space for Jalen Brunson

Marc Stein: The Knicks figure to make at least one more move to continue creating salary-cap space … full speed ahead on their bid to try to pry Jalen Brunson away from the Mavericks.

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

By giving DET Jalen Duren, who the organization has fallen in move with in the pre-draft process (and before), the Knicks now have the space to make a run at Jalen Brunson because Detroit took Kemba’s contract. Pistons able to eat bad contracts because of Grant trade.

All win. – 9:41 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

The Knicks will move off of Kemba Walker’s $9.16m salary while also removing a late Lottery pick’s salary from their cap sheet

It’s a good start toward creating the $20m+ in cap space – to pursue Jalen Brunson and other top free agents – but they still have work to do – 9:38 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

a max contract for jalen brunson is the knicks big draft day win – 9:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Knicks fans, yes, no or unsure to Jalen Brunson? – 8:54 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Initial thought about the Pistons taking Jaden Ivey fifth:

I wonder if this takes them out of the Jalen Brunson market, considering they can use all that cap room elsewhere and they now have Ivey & Cunningham paired up. – 8:30 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Not easy to find a “guy” in 2nd round. Here are some of the best over the last decade:

Nikola Jokic, 41st (2014)

Draymond Green, 35th (2012)

Khris Middleton, 39th (2012)

Jalen Brunson, 33rd (2018)

Malcolm Brogdon, 36th (2016)

Dillon Brooks, 45th in (2017) – 4:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The all second round draft pick team:

PG — Malcolm Brogdon

SG — Jalen Brunson

SF — Khris Middleton

PF — Draymond Green

C — Nikola Jokic

How far would this squad go in the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/1CwEB7i4kc – 2:31 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Jalen Brunson seeing the Pistons’ updated cap space pic.twitter.com/xfSY2Y54oK – 6:43 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Lot changed since Mar. (Ayton, etc. ) but had @Jake Fischer on pod & he predicted we could be talking more about #Pistons than people expect w/ a possible Jerami Grant deal kicking things off. Mentioned them as potential Jalen Brunson suitors too.

https://t.co/1NoqJ8adWu pic.twitter.com/Djcvgl1Xyl – 6:22 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The latest on Kyrie Irving, which other teams legitimately factor into the discussion, updates on Jalen Brunson and P.J. Tucker and more … all via my latest around-the-league notebook freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 3:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Brunson in the playoffs this year:

21.6 PPG

4.6 RPG

3.7 APG

47/35/80%

About to get paid. pic.twitter.com/KYqz3LS3vU – 12:11 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Immanuel Quickley will make just $2.3 million next season. Or $20+ million less than Malcolm Brogdon and Jalen Brunson.

Are we absolutely sure that IQ can’t make something resembling the leap we saw from Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia this past year?

tommybeer.substack.com/p/why-not-let-… – 11:19 AM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Would you rather have Jalen Brunson at $20+M per or Malcom Brogdon at $22M per over the next three seasons? #Knicks #NBA – 2:41 PM

More on this storyline

John Gambadoro: Knicks have offered Evan Fournier’s contract into an exception that Boston has in order to free up enough space to sign Jalen Brunson. -via Twitter / June 23, 2022

Detroit is projected to have salary-cap space in the $50 million range to pursue Ayton and perhaps one other top free agent, with Charlotte’s Miles Bridges and Cleveland’s Collin Sexton thought to be ahead of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson on the Pistons’ wish list. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022

As possible destinations go, the New York Knicks are working to clear salary-cap space, preparing to recruit Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, sources say. He wanted a four-year, $55 million extension last offseason, but the Mavericks never made an offer, sources say. Because of the risk of losing Brunson for nothing to the Knicks, where his former agent, Leon Rose, is the president of basketball operations, and his father, Rick, is a newly hired assistant coach, it could take nearly a max contract for the Mavericks to keep him. If the Knicks fail to acquire Brunson in free agency and lose out on a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, they would probably take a look at the possibility of Kyrie Irving — if he was still available. -via ESPN / June 22, 2022