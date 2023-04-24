Klay Thompson trolls Steph Curry after timeout blunder in Warriors-Kings

Klay trolls Steph with new nickname after Game 4 TO blunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' Game 4 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday ended with more excitement than anticipated thanks to a fourth-quarter timeout blunder by Steph Curry.

And based on Klay Thompson's quip after the game, he might not let his fellow Splash Bro forget it any time soon.

"Steph 'C-Webb' Curry," Thompson announced as he headed to the locker room after Golden State's 126-125 victory at Chase Center.

Chris Webber immediately came to mind as Curry called a nonexistent Warriors timeout with just over 40 seconds left in the pivotal playoff game. The error came as Golden State led by just five points, and the technical foul Curry received for the mistake nearly allowed the Kings to storm back and take a 3-1 series lead.

Steph was given a technical foul for calling a timeout when the Warriors had none left pic.twitter.com/vmygcN4VDU — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) April 23, 2023

Webber infamously did the same during the 1993 NCAA Division I men's basketball championship, allowing North Carolina to secure the win over Michigan -- hence Thompson's "C-Webb" joke.

Instead of a loss on Sunday, however, the Warriors still managed to even the opening-round NBA playoff series at two games apiece, and coach Steve Kerr took full responsibility for the flub after the win.

Curry told reporters after the game he views the mistake as a "learning lesson," even though Kerr took the fall.

Steph breaks down what happened when he called the timeout with none left ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/GWTBX2BbUt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2023

But learning lesson or not, the four-time NBA champion might not ever hear the end of it from his good friend and teammate Thompson.

