Klay Thompson teases return to Warriors after getting cleared to practice: 'Can't wait'

Klay Thompson isn't ready to return to the Golden State Warriors yet, but he will be soon. Thompson was cleared to practice at 100 percent Sunday, and "can't wait" to get back on the court for the Warriors.

The Warriors teased Thompson's return on Twitter, putting out a highlight video of Thompson hitting shots during practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Warriors' G League affiliate.

It's practice footage edited to make Thompson look as good as possible, but it's still encouraging to see him on the court hitting tough shots.

Thompson received strong practice reviews from Santa Cruz coach Seth Cooper.

"He's cleared for full go, so everything we did was full 100% he was going. There was no holding him back. There was no pulling back, it was just letting him go and letting him experience playing all out. He did that, and he looked really good doing it." HC Seth Cooper on Klay pic.twitter.com/Vr4GqB88Gs — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 29, 2021

It's been over two seasons since Thompson has played an NBA game. He sustained a torn ACL during Game 6 of the 2018-19 NBA finals. The Warriors lost that game, and the series, to the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season, Thompson returned to practice last September. Two months later, he tore his Achilles during a scrimmage.

Klay Thompson motivated to get back on the court

Story continues

Thompson got some extra motivation to return to the court in October, when he wasn't named one of the NBA's top 75 players of all time. The list — which actually featured 76 players — angered Thompson so much he started wearing a No. 77 jersey during workouts. Thompson confirmed being upset about the snub, saying he would use it as "fuel for fire."

In addition to that, Thompson is probably fired up to play for yet another dominant Warriors team. The club is 18-2, and sits in the top spot in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry is off to another tremendous start, averaging 28.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.

Adding Thompson to that mix can only help.