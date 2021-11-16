Klay Thompson: ‘I hope people keep doubting us’

“I love it,” Thompson told Sports Illustrated last week, through a defiant grin. “I love it. I hope people keep doubting us. I saw somebody on the TV the other day talking about, The Warriors aren’t contenders because they’ve had a soft schedule. Buddy, we got the MVP, a defensive player of the year. That kind of disrespect bothers me. We have so many champions, guys who have done it in the highest pressure moments, and you’re still gonna question our ability? I love it. But whatever. That’s what talking heads are paid to do.”

Source: Howard Beck @ Sports Illustrated

Michael Pina

Jeff Eisenband

Jorge Sierra

Paul George now has more three-pointers in the NBA than Klay Thompson (!) and is 28 away from Kobe Bryant. – 1:10 PM

Mirjam Swanson

From the Clips: With his 1,799th career 3-pointer, Paul George passes Klay Thompson for sole possession of 20th place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goal list. – 12:08 AM

Nick Friedell

Kerr says that the Warriors left a couple coaches and Rick Celebrini back in the Bay to watch the rehab of both Klay and Wiseman. The hope is that both players will be able to get some 5-on-5 work in while the rest of the team is on the road. – 8:18 PM

“We need Klay back,” Green said. “That will be a huge boost for us. But in the meantime, guys are stepping up, guys are playing well and we’re in a good groove.” -via Sports Illustrated / November 16, 2021

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman and Klay Thompson remained back in the Bay Area during this Warriors road trip. Rick Celebrini and a few coaches are there. The team will bring players into the facility to scrimmage with both. Advancing to 5-on-5 full contact is expectation. Big step for both. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / November 13, 2021

Jordan Schultz: Source: Klay Thompson is making “steady progress” and is 5-6 weeks away from his long anticipated return. I’m told Klay is in “great shape” and close to playing 5s, which is paramount to him being cleared. The 11-1 #Warriors play at the #Suns on X-Mas Day. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / November 13, 2021