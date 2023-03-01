Klay Thompson hilariously reacts to Warriors doubting his babysitting skills

Klay's hilarious reaction to Dubs doubting his babysitting skills originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star and ... world-class babysitter?

Not so fast, in the opinion of his Warriors teammates.

So, what did Thompson think of his team's assessment of his babysitting skills? Luckily for him, NBC Sports Bay Area's Chris Mullin helped soothe the burn on "Warriors Postgame Live" after Golden State thumped the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103 on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

You won't catch Klay changing any diapers if he does babysit ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/4aBOYm66GL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2023

While it's clear diaper changing isn't for Thompson, he hilariously argued his case by pointing out he's a phenomenal uncle to his young nephew.

And Steph Curry's son, Canon, clearly has a soft spot for the other Splash Brother.

Canon just wanted to say hi to Klay ðŸ’™ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/6SrSP2W5HD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

Thompson doesn't have children of his own, but the soft-hearted Warriors star clearly believes he's fit to watch any kids.

And his beloved bulldog, Rocco, of course.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast