Klay Thompson on guarding Luka Doncic: Play your hardest and trust your teammates

Klay Thompson fiddled with his belt. Cleared his throat. Rested his head in his right hand as he recited the question back: What is the key to guarding Luka Doncic? “Um,” the Golden State Warriors star said after a 15-second pause. “I would say playing your hardest and trusting your teammates are the two keys.”

Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

Three point shooting in the playoffs:

Steph Curry- 35.9%

Luka Doncic- 34.7%

Jimmy Butler- 34.8%

Volumes are clearly different, but still hilarious lol

Is Luka Doncic unguardable?

The Suns and the Jazz probably think so.

Experts do, too.

Analyzing how the Warriors' defense now faces a pick-your-poison test vs. the Mavs' star with the NBA Finals on the line:

Vasilije #Micic: "My favorite EuroLeague player of all time was Dejan Bodiroga, Dimitris Diamantidis and I can honestly say Luka Doncic".

Over each player’s first 23 playoff games,

Luka Doncic is averaging:

* more assists than Steph Curry, Walt Frazier or Dame Lillard

* more rebounds than Giannis, Kevin Durant, or LeBron

* more 3PT’s than Ray Allen, Trae Young, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving

Most 40-point playoff games over the past three years

Most 40-point playoff games over the past three years:

1 .Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7

2. Luka Doncic: 6

3. Jimmy Butler: 5 – 9:22 AM

Pablo Laso on Luka Doncic:

Pablo Laso on Luka Doncic:

"Probably the best thing that he has as a person and as a player is that he's able to adjust to any situation. That's something you have as a person. And Luka has it."

Giannis, Luka and Tatum have been terrific in the 2022 Playoffs

But no one has played better than Jimmy Butler – 11:23 PM

What’s the Warriors’ plan to slow down Luka Doncic? You’ll just have to wait and see.

What's the Warriors' plan to slow down Luka Doncic? You'll just have to wait and see.

Good thing for the Kings there's no Luka to pass on in this draft.

I wrote on the Luka Doncic-Stephen Curry dynamic, which won't just define the Western Conference finals — it could define the NBA for years to come:

Celtics in 6.

Mavs in 7.

I don’t think Miami has enough firepower and I’m firmly in the ‘this is a Luka moment’ camp.

But…

Both Heat and Warriors win Game 1.

I think Celtics-Bucks was the NBA Finals. – 7:36 PM

Doncic was so relaxed today. Almost chatty with reporters. His comfort level on the big stage certainly is evident on the court. Today it was evident off the court.

“We weren’t fat shaming because when he was at his best, which we have seen in these playoffs, no one can touch him.”

TNT’s Reggie Miller says Jason Kidd thanked him for calling out Luka Doncic’s weight dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:51 PM

We already knew Draymond Green was a big Doncic fan. The feeling is mutual.

After blowing out the Suns in Game 7, Luka Doncic and the Mavs will meet the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Luka Doncic is in rare playoff company, but his supporting cast might separate him from other high-usage stars

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 5:52 PM

Luka Doncic: “Obviously, Klay and Steph are incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors’ team is Draymond. He’s just unbelievable. I really respect him and everything he does.”

That includes trash talk. “That’s the fun of the game. I love that part.” – 5:51 PM

Utah basketball officially announces the signing of Luka Tarlac. A thing that may be out there but I missed when he committed: His dad Dragan was drafted by the Bulls with the 31st pick in 1995. He finally joined them in 2000 and played in 43 games as they went a spicy 15-67

Luka Doncic soundbites on the Warriors today. He talked style of play, Draymond Green and the Chase Center crowd: "This a loud gym, man. I'm not lying."

The Mavericks have arrived in SF for their first conference finals practice. Boban and Luka going 1 on 1 on the Chase Center floor.

Luka Doncic: "I'm living my best life right now."

Luka speaks

Klay Thompson's keys to defending Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are pretty simple.

"Playing your hardest and trusting your teammates," Warriors forward Klay Thompson said on what is the keys to guarding Luke Doncic.

Warriors' Kevon Looney on Luka Doncic-James Harden comparisons after guarding Harden in past series: "Luka's able to post up pretty much anybody when he gets his shoulder on you. … The biggest difference is the size. Luka's really strong. That kind of surprised me this year."

New Mismatch previewing the conference finals, the potential for zone defense by Miami, Bam's importance, Celtics matchups, who defends Luka, Warriors upside, plus a little semifinals debrief and draft lottery talk.

Mavs vs. Warriors in West final is proxy for Luka vs. Trae

🏀 Previewing Heat-Celtics

🏀 What’s next for the Suns?

🏀 Luka will continue to go off against the Warriors

#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/7kcZuT… – 3:25 PM

Klay/Poole

Luka-Steph. Jalen-Klay. Dinwiddie-Poole. Those are the kind of matchups that most matter, but these WCF also match the NBA's two best media relations staffs, @Golden State Warriors PR and @Dallas Mavericks PR. Lucky reporters.

Top 25 NBA Player Power Rankings updated heading into the conference finals:

10. Al Horford

9. Jordan Poole

8. Klay Thompson

7. Bam Adebayo

6. Jalen Brunson

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Full top 25 from @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/mgWpa49wAd pic.twitter.com/eMAk3DwFZM – 10:51 AM

Q&A with Warriors GM Bob Myers on a number of topics: leaning on Steph, Klay & Draymond while developing young talent, Jordan Poole's growth, James Wiseman's rehab, why the team did not get a center before trade deadline & more

The Splash Brothers have made the exact same amount of threes this playoffs.

42 — Steph

42 — Klay

(Submitted by @klaymuse) pic.twitter.com/FXgFnQpSkx – 7:02 PM

While Game 6 Klay handled the scoring, Kevon Looney dominated the glass against the Grizzlies with the most rebounds from a member of the Warriors in a playoff game since 1987.

After Game 6 Klay arrived to help the Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals by eliminating the Grizzlies, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

Steve Kerr on Game 6 Klay Thompson:

Steve Kerr on Game 6 Klay Thompson:

"I couldn't help but feel overjoyed for Klay, given everything he's been through, to see him knock down that final three and hold up six fingers and embrace the crowd, and vice versa. It just brought chills to me."

Perhaps the question to Thompson and the Warriors ahead of the Western Conference finals opener Wednesday night should’ve been: Is Luka Doncic basically unguardable? “Even if there were [schemes I didn’t like], then I wouldn’t say it because everybody would play that defense,” Doncic said Tuesday before the Mavericks’ practice in Chase Center. “For me, maybe I’ll see a couple more double teams this series, but that’s fine. We faced double teams the whole season, and I think we played the best when they double team. Four-on-three basketball in the NBA? We have a lot of great players, so it’s even easier on us.” -via Dallas Morning News / May 18, 2022

No wonder experts have lauded Doncic’s limitless potential and lamented the Warriors’ pick-your-poison outlook in this conference final. “Luka Doncic,” analyst Jalen Rose said Tuesday on NBA Countdown, “is the most unstoppable perimeter player in the NBA.” -via Dallas Morning News / May 18, 2022

Dinwiddie didn’t have a notable performance in this postseason until he scored 30 points and nailed five 3-pointers in 25 minutes off the bench against the Suns in Game 7. Dallas is certainly hoping to see more of that against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, as the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder averaged 20.5 points against them in the regular season. “He is amazing with the ball,” Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić said. “He can do a lot of things. He’s a baller. That’s the best way to describe him. We’re glad to have him.” -via Andscape / May 18, 2022