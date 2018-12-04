Klay Thompson calls out Cavaliers' 'pettiness' for 1-8 Finals record

Klay Thompson took a shot at the Cavs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors first game playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland since LeBron James departed, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater looked back at the rivalry that consisted of 30 games in four years.

The memory can conveniently fade in that time. Grab the sunglasses for the shade when Warriors guard Klay Thompson is reminded of the Cavs’ 2016 Halloween party.

Remembering the Cavs’ 2016 Halloween cookies

The James-hosted soiree happened months after the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals. It featured tombstone cookies imagining the death of Stephen Curry and Thompson, a skeleton playing a 3-1 lead drum and allegedly a Curry dummy attendees had to step over.

Thompson gets a laugh

There were a few petty moments mentioned in the piece, but the 2016 party tops the list.

From The Athletic:

“Oh, yeah. Ha!” Klay said. “That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots.”

The Warriors defeated the Cavs in two consecutive Finals, taking a five-game win in 2017 and a commanding sweep in 2018. Cookies weren’t on the court, but hey, we won’t argue with Klay.

