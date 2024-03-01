How Klay hilariously rescued Draymond with heroic boat escapade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Captain Klay Thompson came to the rescue when Draymond Green needed him most.

The Warriors guard, who enjoys his many nautical journies across the San Francisco Bay on his boat, has traversed the seas with a handful of his Golden State teammates over the past few years.

Except Green. Until recently.

Green joined former NBA forward Carmelo Anthony and co-host Kid Mero on the latest episode of the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, where he discussed the first time he ever rode on Thompson's boat.

"The thing happened with Rudy Gobert and I went to LA," Green explained. "I went to my safe space, I go home and I go to LA and I was coming back and I flew into Oakland. The Bay Bridge was shut down, there was a protest on the Bay Bridge and it was about the Gaza stuff and all that.

"So they were laying on the bridge and you couldn't get across the bridge, so I couldn't get to the gym. Klay came on his boat across the water to pick me up in Jack London Square in Oakland. [Warriors vice president, team operations Eric Housen] tried to get the cops to escort me through, like nothing could work. You could not get across. So he came across on the boat, and he and E. Housen came and picked me up. And this was right after I had gone at Rudy Gobert so it was perfect time ... he came and scooped me up and that was my first time on his boat."

Thompson oftentimes commutes to the Warriors facility at Chase Center on his boat, so it worked out perfectly that Green was just a pit stop away.

With how bad traffic in the Bay Area can get, it might be wise for Thompson and his Warriors teammates to embrace different modes of transportation.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast