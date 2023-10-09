Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, sets two official visits to Florida State and Syracuse

Krysten Peek sits down with the 6-foot-4 junior point guard at the USA Basketball minicamp as he breaks down what it's like to workout with his dad, recent offers and schools he wants to get to this fall and spring.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: I'm Krysten Peek here with Kiyan Anthony. We're at the USA basketball training camp. Kiyan, you know, just coming off the summer, how excited are you to be back in the gym, going up against some of the top players in the country?

KIYAN ANTHONY: I'm super excited, you know, coming off EYBL, having a great EYBL season, and being invited to USA, playing against the best players in the country, I feel like I'm playing really good against them and really holding my own. So I'm excited.

KRYSTEN PEEK: I mean, it's no secret your dad played for Team USA. Now you're here. You're both wearing "USA" across your jersey.

KIYAN ANTHONY: Right.

KRYSTEN PEEK: He talked about it being like a full-circle moment. How much pride do you have being able to put on a Team USA jersey, too?

KIYAN ANTHONY: It really is a full-circle moment because I remember going to London for the Olympics. And now, me being able to have a chance to go overseas, I know he going to be there. So I feel like it's really gonna make history, you know, if I was to play on the team.

But even me being here at the minicamp, it's really a blessing because he was here, like, 20 years ago. So--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: --yeah, that's crazy.

KRYSTEN PEEK: I mean, you look like you grew. I think, what, now you're 6'4", right, handling the point?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yep.

KRYSTEN PEEK: How have you seen the most improve-- where have you seen the most growth and improvement in your game?

KIYAN ANTHONY: You know, I grow-- I grow a lot. So I don't even feel like I'm all the way grown up yet. So--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: --me being 6'4", playing the point, like, that's-- and I feel like I'm going against little, smaller guards and stuff like that. So it's really like I'm able to use my body and stuff like that. So it's really fun, like, yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK, and just being in the gym with your dad, putting the work in-- I saw you--

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: --were working out with him and Chris Brickley. How-- I mean, that's like a--

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yeah, yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: --like a cheat code, right, like, being with some-- does he go hard at you? Like, does he still work hard?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yeah, of course. Like, even when we're working out, if I was to mess up or something like that, he'll get on me, like--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yes.

KIYAN ANTHONY: --because he know-- he just want me to be great. I don't take it personal or nothing like that. And even, like, when I start playing one-on-one, he'll guard me really, really aggressively and stuff, just so I could feel like with the next level strength is like, because--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: --you know, he was in the league for, like, 20 years. So--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: --just so I could feel, like, the forearm and whatever the strength is on the next level so I could be ready.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Who won the last one-on-one battle?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Oh, I know y'all will swing the video of that. I won, so.

KRYSTEN PEEK: You won?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yup.

KRYSTEN PEEK: What was the score?

KIYAN ANTHONY: It was-- game was 5. So the score was 5-4, and I won.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: And I know you have plenty of time, but how's the whole recruiting process going?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Whole recruiting process is good. I just scheduled two visits to Florida State and Syracuse.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK.

KIYAN ANTHONY: And after that, I'mma wait until after the season-- maybe Indiana and Michigan. And, yeah, I'm just waiting.

KRYSTEN PEEK: OK.

KIYAN ANTHONY: My options are still all the way open, so.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah. With Florida State, what are you looking forward to in that visit?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Coach Nickelberry, assistant coach, that's my guy. And I'm just looking forward to seeing the campus, seeing the practice, seeing what the coaching staff is like, and just seeing what type of environment it is. If I like it, then, yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: With Syracuse, I know-- do you feel like there's pressure or people are expecting you to go there because your dad was such a legacy there at Syracuse?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Well, it's no pressure because I know I'mma just go out there and play my game. But I feel like everybody does think I'mma go to Syracuse. But that's not the case. Like, I'm still keeping my options open.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Right.

KIYAN ANTHONY: And Syracuse is definitely an option. Like, if the time is right, if the place is right, I'll definitely go. But I'm still keeping all my options open.

KRYSTEN PEEK: A couple more questions-- I know the NBA guys were able to see you at Peach Jam. But what were you hoping to show them in growth to your game and what you've added in your bag?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Well, I'm only-- I just turned 16 years old. So I still have a long way to go, and I was playing [? up, ?] [? 17U. ?] So to look over to the sideline and just see 30 NBA scouts and all the college recruiters, to me, like-- and I played really well. So that's--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: --it was really a blessing, and to talk to them after the game and stuff like that. I was really excited to see, like, what's next.

KRYSTEN PEEK: What do you think of, like, the young NBA talent coming up? I mean, it's you. Obviously, Bronny and Bryce, you played against them last year. You got the Richardson kids, the Boozers.

KIYAN ANTHONY: Right.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Gilbert Arenas is like-- is there something special about this group that's coming up with the sons of NBA players?

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yeah, definitely, with everybody, you know, Gilbert Arenas' kid, Alijah [INAUDIBLE]--

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: --Bonny, Bryce, all of them, Boozers. There's a lot of matchups that's being made this high school season because we play against a lot of them. So it's definitely gonna be a movie when we play against them.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah.

KIYAN ANTHONY: And I'm really looking forward to it. So it's a lot of talent within, like, the NBA players' kids and stuff like that.

KRYSTEN PEEK: All right. Well, thank you so much for the time being in the hot seat.

KIYAN ANTHONY: Yeah.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Good luck the rest of the season.

KIYAN ANTHONY: Thank you.