Kirk Herbstreit updates his top-six teams

Week eight of the college football season has come and gone and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has again updated his short list of top teams in college football. Despite all six teams he had listed last week winning their last time out there was significant movement for a pair of teams, both of which remain ranked.

Who jumped and who fell then?

Here is how Herbstreit ranked his top six teams in college football after week eight:

Next 2: Michigan and Oklahoma

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last week Herbstreit had both Ohio State and Michigan ranked in his “Next 2” section as the longtime rivals were knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff. This week Michigan remains in the same spot while Oklahoma, who was number-two in Herbstreit’s rankings a week ago, fell to this section after a rather unremarkable showing at lowly Kansas.

4. Cincinnati

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma fell significantly after a poor showing on the road but Cincinnati stayed at the fourth spot despite struggling to a one-possession victory at Navy this past weekend. Navy has just one win on the 2021 campaign.

3. Alabama

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama and Tennessee was a rather interesting game for a half this past Saturday. That was until the Crimson Tide started to roll and routed the Vols in a 52-24 victory. Alabama stays third in Herbstreit’s rankings, just as they were a week ago.

2. Ohio State

USA TODAY Network

Ohio State struggled a bit out of the shoot in 2021 but has found their rhythm of late. This past weekend the Buckeyes went on the road to Indiana where they embarrassed the host Hoosiers, 54-7.

1. Georgia

Courtesy Joshua L Jones

Unbeaten Georgia had their bye week this past weekend and now gets ready for a rivalry game against Florida in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Links

Story continues

Notre Dame remains off this list and likely won’t show up on it again this fall unless more than a couple unforeseen events occur. However, since we are Fighting Irish Wire we encourage you to check out some of the Notre Dame happenings this week on our site:

No Kyle Hamilton for Notre Dame against North Carolina

How Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents fared last week

The best photos from Notre Dame’s 31-16 win vs. USC

ESPN’s Power Rankings after Week 8

Notre Dame opens only a slight favorite vs. North Carolina

1

1