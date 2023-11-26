Kirk Herbsteit goes nuts watching Alabama win from booth at Florida State-Florida

Kirk Herbstreit was getting ready for Florida State-Florida in Gainesville when fourth-and-goal from the 31 happened for Alabama on Saturday.

The ESPN broadcaster watched the miracle from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond gave Alabama a 27-24 victory … on CBS.

And he reacted the way any fan would, by taking it out on broadcast partner Chris Fowler.

This is pretty great. @KirkHerbstreit, about to call Florida-Florida St., reacts to Alabama’s insane win over Auburn by beating up Chris Fowler in the booth. pic.twitter.com/qJ2SgCzsGm — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire