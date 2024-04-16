Kirill Kaprizov helps Wild end Kings' eight-game home winning streak with 3-1 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat Los Angeles 3-1 on Monday night, ending the Kings’ eight-game home winning streak.

Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who had been outscored 13-3 in their previous two games against the Kings. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves.

Blake Lizotte scored and Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 29 shots as the Kings lost firm control of their path to third place in the Pacific Division. They are one point ahead of Vegas, which has a game in hand.

While the Kings had something to play for, trying to extend their lead over the Golden Knights, it was the Wild who tallied the only goal in the first period.

Boldy netted his 29th of the season with less than six minutes to go, beating Talbot between his legs off the rush on the power play. Boldy got his third goal and seventh point of a five-game point streak.

Rookie defenseman Brock Faber, acquired from the Kings in the June 2022 trade that send Kevin Fiala to the West Coast, had the secondary assist for his 46th point.

Minnesota nearly doubled its lead in the last minute, but was thwarted by a timely intervention by Los Angeles forward Trevor Moore. Moore used his stick to send Alex Goligoski’s shot over the open net after Talbot came out of his crease to play the puck.

The Wild did eventually find that second goal late in the second period, a crisp breakout creating a 2-on-1 for Kaprizov to feed Hartman with 5 seconds remaining.

Kaprizov got his 50th assist, reaching the mark for the second time. He had 61 in the 2021-22 campaign.

Kaprizov then notched his 45th goal in cheeky fashion in the third period, banking it in off Talbot from behind the net.

Lizotte got the Kings on the board with 5:24 remaining, with Fiala and Talbot getting the assists.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Kings: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

