Kirby Smart updates Georgia’s injury situation, previews Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was not happy with how the Bulldogs’ run defense performed last week against Auburn. Georgia’s run defense will face another tall task in Week 6 at home against Kentucky.

The Wildcats are undefeated and are coming off a 33-14 home win over Florida. Kentucky utilized a heroic effort from star running back Ray Davis to crush the Gators’ will. Davis, who gained 280 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns last week, will look to continue his stellar season against Georgia.

Georgia’s narrow 27-20 win over Auburn featured some silver linings. The Bulldogs learned that Carson Beck has play well in a hostile environment on the road, but more importantly, Georgia walked away with a win.

Kirby Smart provided injury updates and talked about Kentucky’s impressive team entering Georgia’s Week 6 game with the Wildcats.

Coach Mark Richt joins Smart as special guest

Mark Richt announced that Georgia football would have a fundraiser for Crohn’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Richt, who has Parkinson’s, announced that the fundraiser would be on Oct. 18 at a local bowling alley.

We want to find a cure for both Parkinson’s and Crohn’s. That’s why I’m here to announce the Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2023. So what is that? It’s a VIP bowling tournament. It’s a fundraiser. So each lane, Coach Smart is going to allow one of his players to be a celebrity bowler on each one of the 32 lanes.

Running back Roderick Robinson

Georgia running back Roderick Robinson is still shaking off an ankle injury. Robinson is a key piece of Georgia’s backfield depth.

He’s still dealing with an ankle surgery, so we’ll see how he goes this week.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey played for the first time of the season after missing four weeks with a back injury. McConkey recorded four catches for 38 yards against Auburn and showed good chemistry with Carson Beck.

Kirby Smart detailed how McConkey was feeling after Georgia’s win.

He feels like he’s recovered. He feels good. He had to progress last week to the point of full speed. Didn’t bother him. So I was pleased with that part of it. He wants to be out there. The biggest thing for him now is the conditioning level and all.

Smart praises Kenutcky running back Ray Davis

Kentucky running back Ray Davis was a nightmare for Florida last week. Davis, a Vanderbilt transfer, ran for 280 rushing yards against the Gators and totaled four touchdowns.

Kirby Smart made a lofty comparison for the senior running back.

He’s an exceptional back. As good a back I’ve seen in a long time. This guy’s smooth, explosive. He pass protects really well. He protects the ball. He’s aggressive in the way he runs. It reminds me of (D’Andre) Swift. He’s just a little bigger. But he has a lot of the same cuts. One-cut runner.

Smart also praised the Wildcats’ run blocking.

Kirby Smart praises Georgia's offensive execution against Auburn

Georgia’s offense did not have a single presnap penalty on the road against Auburn. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck did an excellent job of organizing the Bulldog offense in Georgia’s road win.

I thought Coach Bobo and his offensive staff did an incredible job. You take a quarterback who’s never played on the road and start at Auburn and not have procedural penalties, you had good organization, good substitution patterns, you had good snap count variation, changing tempos.

Georgia did not allow a single sack against Auburn and did an excellent job of staying out of bad situations. The Bulldogs’ ability to avoid penalties helped Georgia prevail despite having a pair of turnovers.

Smart on running back Kendall Milton

Georgia running back Kendall Milton exited the South Carolina game with an MCL strain and did not receive any carries in last week’s matchup at Auburn.

I mean, we’re really trying to get them (Kendall Milton and Ladd McConkey) in shape now. Because we feel like they’re healthy. It’s a matter of, Okay, can they get in shape without wearing down their legs? You don’t really get in shape in season. You’re in shape or you’re not.

Richt congratulates Kirby Smart on win

Mark Richt praised Kirby Smart and congratulated him on beating Auburn.

I want to start with a congratulations to you, Coach Smart, on a great, hard fought victory at Auburn. I know how hard it is to go to Auburn and beat those guys. And the other thing, I know you’ve coached 101 games here now. 86-15 — that’s better than 85 percent, two national championships. They’re putting me in the Hall of Fame here in December, but you’re already in. They just haven’t announced it yet.

Richt thinks that Smart is a Hall of Fame coach and we agree with him.

Smart updates status of Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin

Luckie missed Georgia’s first few games in 2023 after undergoing ankle injury. Pearce Spurlin has had an undisclosed injury. Both players are true freshman tight ends that are former four-star recruits.

Could they have played? Yeah, they could have played.

Smart emphasizes that they are healthy, but aren’t quite ready to see action in a competitive game like the Auburn game.

Yeah, they’re cleared. They’re not where they need to be physically and mentally to play SEC play. They’re trying to get there. But, I mean, guys, this is a grown man sport. And those guys, they’re getting better, they’re getting closer.

The return of Spurlin and Luckie provides a boost to Georgia’s tight end room.

Kirby Smart not satisfied with Georgia's run defense

Georgia allowed over 200 rushing yards against Auburn. The Bulldogs rarely allow a rushing performance like that, so it is understandable the Kirby Smart is upset with the Bulldogs’ run defense.

Well, we all need to do a better job. I actually felt better after I went and watched the tape. I think I was riding on the bus in a state of depression about our ability to stop the run. We struck blockers and played the run well at times. We didn’t fit some plays well that they did. And give them credit. And we probably didn’t work some of those plays enough out of the formations they did it. They did a nice job scheming that up. So we got to do a better job of that, make no mistake about it. But we have good run defenders.

More information on Georgia's bowling fundraiser

The fight against Parkinson’s and Crohn’s is deeply personal for me. UGA researchers need our help. So, we’re launching the Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Oct. 18, a VIP bowling fundraiser to support research on these diseases at UGA! Join in by donating at https://t.co/2s3okBDjaO — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 2, 2023

