Kirby Smart shares high praise for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

After an ugly Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns, Jalen Milroe lost the starting quarterback job for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Longhorns came into Tuscaloosa and whooped up on the Tide by a score of 34-24 as Milroe struggled mightily. He was 14/25 through the air for 255 yards touchdowns and two picks, but he missed a few easy throws and made a couple of killer mistakes. The Longhorns D also kept him in check on the ground as he carried the ball 15 times for only 44 yards, only 2.9 yards per carry.

In Week 3, Milroe didn’t see the field once but won the starting job back after how poorly both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson played in a 17-3 struggle win over USF. Milroe flipped a switch at some point between the Texas game and his next start against Ole Miss because Milroe has been sensational in the final nine games of the year.

In fact, Milroe has played so well that he’s currently No. 6 in BetMGM’s Heisman Trophy odds. Milroe is an unbelievable athlete and obviously a sensational runner, but it has been his growth as a passer that has Tide and fellow SEC coaches amazed.

Milroe received the highest praise you possibly could have this week as Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart spoke of the Alabama quarterback ahead of their showdown in the SEC Championship this Saturday. Smart said of Milroe, “No offense to Tebow, but this guy is different… This guy is a bigger, physical version of Lamar Jackson.”

Smart, obviously being the head coach of the back-to-back national champions, is as good as anyone in the game right now and his praise goes a long way. Especially when you are comparing Milroe to someone like Jackson who is an NFL MVP.

