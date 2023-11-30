What Kirby Smart said after Fran Brown took the Syracuse job

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is glad to see another member of his coaching staff be able to accept a role as a head coach. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown will be the next Syracuse Orange head football coach.

Brown, who has coached defensive backs at Georgia for two years, knows the Northeast well and is a great recruiter. Syracuse will introduce Brown is its head coach in a Dec. 4 press conference a few days after the 2023 SEC championship game.

Kirby Smart is glad to see Fran Brown get a big opportunity to be a head coach.

Fran is excellent. No ego, he’s trustworthy, smart and he’s worked really hard during his two seasons here to earn an opportunity like this. He has built great relationships in our building, our players love him and we couldn’t be more excited for him, Teara and their family.

Georgia will miss Fran Brown. The Bulldogs have a very desirable opening at defensive backs coach. Georgia is expected to return safety Malaki Starks and a ton of other talented players in the secondary for the 2024 college football season.

Fran Brown noted how excited he was to take the Syracuse job.

Syracuse Football has outstanding talent, great facilities and passionate alumni. The success of the players is my No. 1 priority—on and off the field. I want my guys to succeed in life, because they played football at Syracuse.

Syracuse has a tough recruiting territory and less resources than other Power Five schools. However, the Syracuse job represents a significant promotion and is an excellent opportunity for Fran Brown.

