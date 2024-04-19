Kings vs. Pelicans: Here’s where you could watch the Play-In game in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings are one win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Standing in their way is the New Orleans Pelicans, a team the Kings struggled against this season, going 0-5 in head-to-head matchups.

The Kings face the Pelicans on the road in an elimination game in the NBA Play-Tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT. The winner will face the Western Conference’s top-seeded team in the Oklahoma City Thunder in best-of-seven series in the first round.

With the game taking place in New Orleans, there are plenty of options to watch the game with fellow Kings or basketball fans.

Here are some places where fans can watch the game.

Tom’s Watch Bar

Fans can gather across the Golden 1 Center for a watch party at Tom’s Watch Bar.

The sports bar is offering $2 off of all drinks along with giveaways and more.

Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant

Located a block away from DOCO, Cilantro’s Mexican Restuant on 705 J Street is having a watch party that is open to all ages.

According to the restaurant, there is a $12 food menu with a full bar and large groups will be accommodated.

Jet’s

Jet’s on 1226 20th Street in midtown is having a watch party along with offering Kings-themed food and cocktails.

Limelight Bar & Café

Fans can catch the game at Limelight Bar & Cafe, which is offering specials for beer buckets. According to the business, fans can get a bucket of domestic beer for $20 and imports for $25.

Happy hour at the bar is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..

