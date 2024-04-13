Kings play the Ducks after Arvidsson's 2-goal performance

Anaheim Ducks (26-49-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (42-26-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Kings -345, Ducks +264; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Anaheim Ducks after Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in the Kings' 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Los Angeles is 42-26-11 overall and 14-7-4 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a 35-4-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim has gone 26-49-5 overall with a 7-16-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have a 25-9-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 28 goals and 43 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 34 goals and 23 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ), Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.