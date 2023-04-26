What Kings' Domantas Sabonis texted De'Aaron Fox after injury news broke

What Sabonis texted Fox after hearing finger injury news originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO -- Kings center Domantas Sabonis knows what it’s like to play through pain.

The three-time NBA All-Star suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb back in December. Instead of opting for surgery and missing four to six weeks of action, Sabonis has played all but two games with a bandage wrapped around his right hand.

So, when it was announced Monday that Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox sustained a similar fracture to the index finger on his left shooting hand, Sabonis had a feeling his All-Star teammate would come through.

“I just knew he was going to play,” Sabonis said after Kings shoot-around on Wednesday. "I texted him, 'You’re playing. And we’re getting this game.' "

The contest Sabonis is referring to is Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. The series heads back to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento after the Warriors took the last two tilts at Chase Center to even the series at two games apiece.

Fox’s fractured finger is the biggest storyline heading into the game. The sixth-year guard arguably has been the best player in the series, averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 38.5 minutes per game.

Fox, officially listed as doubtful, told reporters Tuesday that he expects to play in Game 5. He looked comfortable taking shots at practice Tuesday and at shoot-around Wednesday morning.

Of course, the ultimate test will be after tipoff Wednesday night when Fox tries to play with the fractured finger at game speed.

"I’m very optimistic about tomorrow," Fox said after practice Tuesday. "As long as the pad on my finger is fine, then I feel like I’m good to go."