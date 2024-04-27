King signs with Haverford to continue tennis career

Apr. 26—Lucy King has been a key part of the Zionsville tennis program during her four year career, playing both singles and doubles and helping the Eagles accomplish tremendous things as a program.

Now, the Eagle senior standout has her college choice made, and she will be heading east to play tennis at Haverford College.

She had a signing ceremony at the school on Friday afternoon.

"I am super excited and really grateful," King said Friday. "This has kind of been in the works for a bit now, and I was really relieved and excited when I was finally able to commit."

Haverford is located near Philadelphia and is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Centennial Conference.

The team is coached by John Taft.

King said a lot of things about the school stood out to her.

"I met coach Taft at a recruiting camp last summer and instantly had a great connection with him," King said. "He's a great person and a great coach. I took a visit in October and loved the campus. They have great academics and a great tennis team. I fell in love with it and knew that's where I wanted to go."

King has played No. 1 singles for the Eagles as a freshman, but played doubles as a sophomore before moving back to the No. 1 singles spot as a junior.

She helped the Eagles win three sectional titles and make an appearance in the state finals.

She said when talking with Taft, he said a few things about her playing style stood out.

"He specifically talked about my work ethic and how he loved that I worked so hard," King said. "He liked the way I conducted myself on the court and how he always held me to a high standard, and that I lived up to those expectations. We connected really well."

The Eagles have gotten off to a solid start this year and King the main goals right now are finishing the year strong and give themselves a chance in the post-season.

"I want to keep the team camaraderie up and stay positive," King said. "We want to take it one match at a time. We have a good conference record, but it's important that we stay focused and positive even after the conference tournament."

When King looks back at her career at Zionsville, she said there are a lot of things she is going to remember from her time as an Eagle.

"I am going to remember my teammates and all the amazing memories we made," King said. "Specifically playing doubles with Natalie Black my sophomore year was a lot of fun. All my friends and fellow captains are all people I will remember, along with being able to lead my team in different situations."

King plans on studying either biology or political science.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.