Kiana Williams after Stanford's victory in the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Championship: 'It says a lot about how tough we are'
Stanford women's basketball guard Kiana Williams follows up with the media after the Cardinal won the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Championship against UCLA on Sunday, Mar. 7 in Las Vegas. Williams earned the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player award after dropping a team-high 26 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond-the-arc. Stanford heads into the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament at 25-2 overall.