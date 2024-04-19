Khiara Keating: Manchester City goalkeeper available after withdrawing from England duty

Katie Startup (left) has signed for Manchester City as an emergency loan goalkeeper for the rest of the season [Getty Images]

Manchester City's Khiara Keating is fit to face West Ham United on Sunday, averting a goalkeeping crisis for the Women's Super League title chasers.

Keating withdrew from international duty with England because of a knee issue, while back-ups Sandy McIver and Ellie Roebuck are out for the season.

City have signed Brighton keeper Katie Startup on loan - but manager Gareth Taylor says Keating is available.

"She's fine, she came back from England as a precaution," Taylor said.

"She has an ongoing issue with her knee, but we are managing that. It was also unlikely she would have started for England, so it made no sense to push her too much in training [for the Lionesses].

"She's been back training since the international break, and it was great to get Katie in training from Brighton this week."

Keating withdrew from England duty before their opening Euro 2025 qualifiers against Sweden and the Republic of Ireland, with Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton starting those fixtures. City have not played a game since the international break.

City lost second choice McIver during the international break as she ruptured her anterior cruciate knee ligament (ACL) while on duty with Scotland.

"Sandy is good, considering," Taylor said. "We had a good conversation with her. It will be a long period for her, but we support her on the whole journey.

"There will be ups and downs, it is a tough injury; Chloe [Kelly] had it, it is prevalent in the WSL, but the support team around her is really good."

England international Roebuck is absent after suffering a stroke earlier in the season.

"She's in good spirits, but being back training with the team is a long way off," Taylor said.

Startup has been recruited on loan from Brighton until the end of the season, with Taylor saying they were hampered by rules stating they could not sign free agents outside the transfer window - but could recruit an emergency loan from a fellow WSL club.

"We were going through the squad lists, looking at who had three fit goalkeepers," he said.

"[Brighton manager] Mikey Harris was really good, and Katie has been made to feel very welcome here. Brighton were helpful - they recognised it was an opportunity for Katie."

City are level on points with WSL leaders Chelsea, with four matches remaining. They will move top of the league on Sunday by avoiding defeat against West Ham.