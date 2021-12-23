Khamzat Chimaev responds to Belal Muhammad’s callout: ‘I need 1 minute to take your head’

Belal Muhammad sees incentive in facing Khamzat Chimaev, but Chimaev doesn’t think he actually wants to fight him.

After scoring a dominant decision win over former two-time challenger Stephen Thompson this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 199, Muhammad (20-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) set his eyes on a title shot. But if he doesn’t get his wish, he’d love to stop Chimaev’s hype train, even though the highly touted prospect is ranked below him.

The ever-so-confident Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who’s coming off a first-round submission of Li Jingliang at UFC 267, was quick to respond, predicting another quick finish.

“@bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head “

Chimaev fired back at Muhammad by mocking his no contest against Leon Edwards in the UFC Fight Night 187 headliner, where Muhammad was on the receiving end of a gnarly eye poke in Round 2 which rendered him unable to continue.

“When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy “

After accusing Muhammad of quitting against Edwards, Muhammad reminded Chimaev of the time he contemplated retirement after a rough battle with COVID-19.

“Didn’t You retire because you had a cold? Don’t worry Friend I got some nyquil for you .”

In four UFC fights, Chimaev has only been hit once. The unbeaten 27-year-old has dominated everyone he’s faced, but Muhammad and Neil Magny have been especially vocal on their desire to fight him, calling “Borz” out on numerous occasions.

