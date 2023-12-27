Khalil Herbert awarded NFL's Ground Player of the Week honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears running back Khalil Herbert earned the most fan votes to receive Week 16's Ground Player of the Week award.

Herbert performed phenomenally against the Arizona Cardinals during the Bears' Week 16 win at home. He finished with 20 carries, 112 yards and one touchdown. He caught one pass for nine yards, too.

The other candidates for the weekly award were Packers running back Aaron Jones and Rams running back Kyren Williams.

Jones finished with 127 yards on 21 carries against the Panthers. Williams recorded 104 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 touches against the Saints.

Each week of the 18-week regular season, three quarterbacks and three running backs will be nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, based on their performance. The weekly winners are selected by fans, who have the chance to vote for the top quarterback and running back each week.

