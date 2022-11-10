Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football
This is a big blow for Nebraska. #GoBlue
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara posted a picture on Instagram from a hospital bed with the caption "Here we go!" He has not played since Week 3.
Nebraska is back on the road after enjoying the comforts of home for a couple weeks..The Huskers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are reeling during a three game losing streak. To break that streak the team will have to topple Michigan (9-0, 6-0) as a a 31-point underdog.
Greg Smith/Inside Nebraska Nebraska and Michigan are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday from The Big House.The Huskers (3-6, 2-4) opened as 29.5-point underdogs, so the odds are stacked against interim coach Mickey Joseph and his squad against the No.
One week after Michigan football was ranked outside the top four the initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings, the Wolverines are now No. 3.
