Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football

Associated Press

Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. 2022 isn't over, yet eyes are already on 2024. On the heels of Tuesday night's disappointing results for Republicans, allies of former President Donald Trump were calling on him to delay his planned announcement of another White House run, AP national political reporter Jill Colvin reports. Trump sought to use the midterms as a chance to prove his enduring political influence, endorsing more than 330 candidates in races up and down the ballot.