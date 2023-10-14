Key 2023-24 MLB offseason dates

/ Treated Image by SNY

Here are the key dates to keep an eye on during the 2023-24 MLB offseason...

5 DAYS AFTER WORLD SERIES ENDS: FREE AGENCY BEGINS

Teams have an exclusive five-day negotiating window with their internal free agents. Once that day passes, free agents are free to sign with any club.

NOV. 7-9: GM MEETINGS

The annual meeting of general managers will be in Scottsdale, Ariz. from Nov. 7-9.

It is at these meetings that teams have conversations with one another, often in order to begin laying the groundwork for potential trades later in the offseason.

NOV. TBD: DEADLINE FOR PLAYERS TO ACCEPT OR REJECT QUALIFYING OFFER

Any player who received the one-year qualifying offer has a short amount of time to decide whether to accept it or reject it.

If a player accepts, he returns to his current team for the 2024 season.

If a player rejects and signs elsewhere, his former team receives draft pick compensation.

NOV. 17: NON-TENDER DEADLINE

Players on the 40-man roster who have fewer than six years of major league service time must be tendered a contract each offseason by the non-tender deadline. This includes players who are due raises via arbitration. If a club non-tenders a player, he immediately becomes a free agent.

DEC. 4-7: MLB WINTER MEETINGS

The Winter Meetings will take place Dec. 4-7 in Nashville.

After the GM Meetings in November get the framework started for offseason moves, a whole bunch of them usually go down at the Winter Meetings.

DEC. 7: RULE 5 DRAFT

The Rule 5 Draft takes place on the final day of the Winter Meetings, with certain minor leaguers who are not on the 40-man roster available. If a team selects a player, they must keep that player on their 26-man roster (or the IL) for the entire season or be forced to offer him back to the team he was selected from.



FEBRUARY: ARBITRATION FIGURES EXCHANGED

Once a player is offered arbitration, the team and that player's agent have a decent amount of time to come to terms on a new contract. If that doesn't happen, both sides submit salary proposals and the player's salary is determined by independent arbitrators during hearings.



MID-FEBRUARY: SPRING TRAINING BEGINS

Mets pitchers and catchers report in mid-February. Their first spring training game is Feb. 24 against the Cardinals.

Yankees pitchers and catchers report in mid-February. Their first spring training game is Feb. 24 against the Tigers.