Kevin Stefanski doesn't name Week 14 starter, Dorian Thompson-Robinson still in concussion protocol

Joe Flacco seems to be in line to start another game for the Browns in Week 14. But head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't yet outright confirmed that.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol, Stefanski told reporters in his video conference on Monday. But Stefanski noted he wasn't going to make any announcements about the team's QB at this point.

"I'm not going to get into those types of things on Monday," Stefanski said, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. "We'll work through that."

Thompson-Robinson started the Week 12 loss to Denver before suffering a concussion during the contest. Flacco was elevated to the active roster to start Sunday’s loss to the Rams, finishing the contest 23-of-44 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. P.J. Walker is also on Cleveland's roster, serving as the backup on Sunday.

“I thought Joe did a nice job in the huddle, which you’d expect from a veteran like Joe,” Stefanski said.

After dropping two games on the road, the Browns will play the Jaguars at home next Sunday.