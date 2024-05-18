- No. 17 Arizona takes series versus Utah, sits atop Pac-12 standingsNo. 17 Arizona baseball beat Utah 10-4 to win the series at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 11, 2024. Brendan Summerhill had three hits, a home run and four RBIs for the Wildcats. Kai Roberts had four hits and two RBIs for the Utes.1:59Now PlayingPaused
Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB
Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the timeline for starting Drake Maye and new OC Alex Van Pelt's importance in developing the rookie quarterback.
Andrew Vaugh breaks hitting slump with 2-HR game vs. Nats
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn says he got through his hitting slump by keeping things simple and staying positive
Longshots to win 2024 MLB World Series
Which teams are the longshots to win the 2024 MLB World Series?
Kevin Harvick: Rick Hendrick asked for a favor, I said yes
With Kyle Larson qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, Hendrick Motorsports tapped Kevin Harvick to practice the No. 5 Chevrolet in North Wilkesboro. Harvick details the backstory to NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver.