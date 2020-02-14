Celtics to retire Hall of Fame lock Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season

Kevin Garnett led the Celtics to their first championship in 22 years. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kevin Garnett only played six seasons for the Boston Celtics, but he still managed to leave a big enough mark on the franchise to receive its ultimate honor.

The Celtics announced Thursday they will retire Garnett’s No. 5 in a ceremony next season, after his presumed enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Garnett joined the Celtics in 2007 after 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it didn’t take long to find the success he never found in the Midwest. Alongside Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, Garnett led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship. He ended up 18.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his tenure in Boston.

Funnily enough, this could mean the Celtics end up retiring Garnett’s number for the Timberwolves, where Garnett began his career as a teenager and became the greatest player in the franchise’s history. Garnett had a contentious relationship with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor in the later years of his career, and that continued into retirement.

Garnett will join the largest collection of retired numbers in major North American sports with the Celtics, becoming the 23rd player to have his number receive the honor. Broadcaster Johhny Most and forward Jim Loscutoff received similar honors as well.

The fruits of Garnett’s Celtics career will likely still be on the court when his number is retired, thanks to his trade to the Brooklyn Nets. In sending away Garnett, the Celtics received picks that would eventually turn into current stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

