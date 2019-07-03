Kevin Durant texts Stephen A. Smith during 'First Take' to call 'BS' on how he left Thunder

Kevin Durant contacted Stephen A. Smith to tell him a story he shared about Russell Westbrook was 'BS.' (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Stephen A. Smith took ESPN’s “First Take” viewers on a trip down memory lane to Summer ’16 on Tuesday and Kevin Durant immediately called “BS” on the tale.

In a segment discussing Durant’s new four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Smith dished new details on the superstar’s deal in 2016 to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and sign with the Golden State Warriors. The ESPN personality cited anonymous sources saying Durant promised Russell Westbrook he would stay with the Thunder but then changed his mind and delivered the news to his teammate via text.

Smith said Durant didn’t knowingly lie, according to For The Win, but the damage was done when he changed his mind and didn’t let his teammates know in a personal way.

.@stephenasmith brings insight on what he was told happened behind-the-scenes before Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/YQCxrkTWty — First Take (@FirstTake) July 3, 2019

“One of the things that has never been talked about was what transpired, and why the friction between him and Russ existed. It wasn’t because Kevin Durant left, it was how he handled it. According to what I have been told, the night before Kevin Durant flew to the Hamptons and the other four dudes – [Andre] Iguodala, Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] – met with him, Kevin Durant had dinner with Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison, I think Royal Ivey, but I’m not sure. And literally looked Russell Westbrook in the face and told him ‘I’m not leaving, I’m staying.’ And then went to the Hamptons and announced that he was going to Golden State. And when that happened, he didn’t pick up the phone thereafter and call Russell Westbrook. He texted. Never even called.”

Durant did not waste any time to dispute the story, texting Smith while he was on the show to say it was “BS” and Smith should “check his sources.” Durant and Westbrook’s relationship has been rocky in the years since Durant left for the coast.

"He said it was BS."



—@stephenasmith on KD after he reached out about the story regarding how he left OKC pic.twitter.com/E6Sfny9mkC — First Take (@FirstTake) July 3, 2019

Smith said he had multiple sources and Durant did not specify what part of it was “BS.” Smith also said on the show Durant “wasn’t too fond” of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, which may be why he signed with Brooklyn.

