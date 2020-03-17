Kevin Durant reportedly tests positive for coronavirus: 'We're going to get through this'

Kevin Durant said he tested positive for the coronavirus, per The Athletic. (Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, he told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he said, per Charania. “We’re going to get through this.”

The Brooklyn Nets superstar and two-time NBA Finals MVP has not played this season after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals while with the Golden State Warriors. Charania tweeted that Durant did not exhibit symptoms.

Nets announce 4 players tested positive

The Nets announced Tuesday that four players had tested positive for the virus, though they did not identify any by name. Three of the four Nets players who tested positive are asymptomatic, the team said. They are each in isolation and under the care of physicians.

The players were tested when the team returned home from San Francisco, where they were scheduled to play the Warriors when the NBA suspended play. The team reportedly paid out of pocket to conduct tests.

Sources: Brooklyn tested the team upon returning from San Francisco and results came back today. Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

The team is reaching out to those who have been in contact with the players. Brooklyn faced the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers in March. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic he’s not sure if his players had contact with Durant or any Nets players the night before the game.

More NBA players test positive for coronavirus

The NBA season was suspended within an hour of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. He was the league’s “Patient Zero.” Teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive after the entire team and staff were tested that night.

Gobert has since urged people to take the issue seriously. A Detroit Pistons player has also tested positive.

