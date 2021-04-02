Kevin Durant and James Harden could only laugh during the Nets blowout against Charlotte

It was a vibe for the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night as they comfortably blew out the fourth seeded Charlotte Hornets without their two best players. At points during the game, there were times where Kevin Durant and James Harden were sharing laughs with each other and the cameras couldn’t miss it, especially considering the score.

The top-seeded Nets are having fun out there whether they’re on the court or off. It’s a great sight to see.

Brooklyn dominated the 4th best team in the East without their two best players. pic.twitter.com/mqRbBnosm4 — Jac Manuell (KD liked my tweet) (@TheJManJBT) April 2, 2021

Blake Griffin even joined in what seemed like a little sneak peak of his drumming skills.