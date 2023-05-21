Keshad Johnson, who played in 2023 national title game, transfers to Arizona

No one was expecting Keshad Johnson to transfer to USC on Saturday. The forward from San Diego State, who helped the Aztecs reach the 2023 NCAA Final Four and the national championship game, was a USC target, but when Washington State’s D.J. Rodman hit the portal and then transferred to USC, it was clear the Trojans had the forward they needed to round out their roster. Though USC was listed as one of five finalists for Johnson, no one was seriously considering USC as a possibility after the Rodman news broke.

Four other schools were contenders for Keshad Johnson in the transfer portal. On Saturday, we learned that coach Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats won that battle. With UCLA viewed as the third-best team in the Pac-12 heading into the start of the 2023-2024 college basketball season, the news of Johnson going to Tucson is a blow for a USC team which hopes to beat the Wildcats for a conference championship. If USC can pull off the feat, it would be the Trojans’ first regular-season conference title in men’s college basketball since 1985.

Here’s more on the Keshad Johnson story:

THE NEWS

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson has committed to Arizona, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 20, 2023

KENTUCKY WAS SATURDAY'S BIG LOSER

Mar 17, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) reacts after losing to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky was perceived as a central contender for Johnson heading into this week. John Calipari couldn’t get him.

USC fans wish he had.

OKLAHOMA LOSES

Mar 30, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Loyola Ramblers head coach Porter Moser talks to CBS broadcaster Bill Raftery during practice before the Final Four of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser really needed Johnson in the portal. The Sooners have not been able to bring high-end talent in Moser’s young tenure.

TEXAS TECH LOSES

Mar 4, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) shoots the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Tyreek Smith (23) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

First-year head coach Grant McCasland really could have used a portal splash with Johnson at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders, another finalist, missed out.

THE KEY POINT FOR USC

Mar 18, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Andy Enfield reacts against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be very clear here: USC was not going to get Keshad Johnson once D.J. Rodman came into the program. Johnson would not have been able to get extended playing time with Rodman right there. Andy Enfield landed Rodman and got the floor-stretching forward he needed. He did really well.

The problem for USC is simply that Johnson landed on the Trojans’ foremost competitor for the 2024 Pac-12 title. That is the bad news here.

TOMMY LLOYD RELOADS

Mar 18, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd (right) talks to a referee against the Wright State Raiders during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Lloyd gets a tough defender, rebounder, and two-way player, significantly boosting the quality of an already-stocked Arizona roster. The Wildcats, who handily defeated USC twice last season, are very likely to be the Trojans’ toughest and most formidable opponent in next season’s Pac-12.

BRING IT ON

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) controls the ball during the first half against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This is bad news, but Keshad Johnson going to Arizona shouldn’t dampen anyone’s spirits at USC. The Trojans have their best roster in a very long time. They have a chance to do something historic this coming season. If they max out, Arizona will have a tough time beating them.

