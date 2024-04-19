Kerby Joseph out for offseason program after hip surgery

The Lions unveiled new uniforms on Thursday night and safety Kerby Joseph used the occasion to share his plans for the team's offseason program.

Joseph said that he had hip surgery after the end of the team's season and that he will be out of action until training camp. Joseph missed two games with a hip injury he suffered in Week Two of the regular season, but returned to play in all of the team's other games.

"I’m good, man," Joseph said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "A little hiccup but that ain’t nothing. Nothing can stop J-Kerb. I’m going to go all the way."

Joseph said he felt the injury offered "no hindrance" to his play last season. He finished the year with 82 tackles and four interceptions and then posted 10 tackles in the playoffs.