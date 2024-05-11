New Kentucky staff to meet with in-state F Malachi Moreno

© Matt Stone/The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

HOOVER, Ala. – One of the most athletic and productive big men in the 2025 class, 7-footer Malachi Moreno is in the midst of a stock-raising spring with the Indiana Elite grassroots program and promises to have an interesting year on the recruiting front. Both Arkansas and in-state Kentucky are in pursuit of the Lexington-area center and other major players have also taken note of his talent.

Rivals recently spoke with Moreno about where things stand in his process and which schools are heavily in the mix.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“There is nothing set in stone right now, but I just talked to coach [Kentucky] coach [Mark] Pope. He wants me to come on a visit there soon. I’m only like 15 or 20 minutes away, so I’ll go for sure in the next week or two.”

ON HIS FIRST CONVERSATION WITH POPE:

“He called me, like, give or take a week after he got the job. He just told me that he was looking forward to recruiting me and wants me to get on campus soon. He was saying that my play style fits his system, so it was nice to hear that. It was nice for him to call me so soon with him being a new coach because I know he has to get acclimated, so for him to reach out so quickly felt great.”

ON MARK POPE:

“I knew he was the captain of the untouchable, so he knows about the job and he knows how hard he’s going to have to work there. Seeing that and seeing his work ethic, I know he's ready to bring Kentucky another banner. What is it? Banner No. 7?”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN FREQUENT CONTACT:

“Arkansas reached out to tell me I still have my offer. I talked to them about everything. USC, North Carolina and Kansas also reached out throughout my season. With North Carolina, they have a rule that Hubert Davis has a rule that he has to see you in person before they get you down there for visits, so I’m waiting for that.”

ON SEEING JOHN CALIPARI IN ARKANSAS RED:

“It’s a little weird to me just because he's been at UK my entire life. I mean, this was a job he wanted and a job he went for, so I get it. He did all he needed to do at Kentucky, so I guess he wants to rebuild Arkansas now.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Moreno’s standing as a Lexington-area native makes Kentucky impossible to dismiss, and the fact that Mark Pope has already reached out to schedule a meeting with the in-state star bodes well for the Wildcats’ chances.

Arkansas is expected to be a major pain in UK’s side here, however. Louisville, Iowa and Indiana are also in the mix to different extents, while other heavy-hitters could join the fray this summer. Moreno feels like a high-priority target for Pope, however, so the Wildcats will have every opportunity to close the deal down the road.