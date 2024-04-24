Kentucky Derby has seen some large betting payouts over the years. Here are a few of them

Some Kentucky Derby bettors have parlayed dollar wagers into thousands. Others have bet millions and walked away with nothing.

Last year, total wagering on Kentucky Derby Week races topped $400 million.

In the last three years, Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," has placed Kentucky Derby bets worth well over $1 million, but he has not picked a winner yet. It will be interesting to see if he places another wager for more than $1 million on the 150th Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled May 4 at Churchill Downs.

In 2023, McIngvale bet $1.2 million on Angel of Empire. He placed his bet 50 minutes before post time, which shifted the race odds. After McIngvale placed his wager, Angel of Empire's odds moved from 9-2 to 4-1, and he became the race favorite. Angel of Empire finished third in the Derby behind Mage and Two Phil's.

In 2022, McIngvale bet $1.5 million on favorite Epicenter to win the Derby; Rich Strike, who had 80-1 odds, finished first. In 2021, "Mattress Mack" bet $1.3 million on favored Essential Quality, who was moved up to third after winner Medina Spirit was disqualified.

Kentucky Derby large betting payouts

In 2022, Bleacher Report Betting posted a screenshot of a ticket from a person who won $74,000 on a $5 bet.

In 2022, the Mohegan Sun sportsbook reported two winners from Kentucky Derby Day. One person bet $1 and won $321,500 on a superfecta; the other placed a 50-cent wager on a pick-five bet and won $247,215.

In 2018, an Austin, Texas, woman won $1.2 million on an $18 Kentucky Derby Day bet. She picked five winners that day: Limousine Liberal won the Churchill Downs Stakes, Maraud won the American Turf Stakes, Funny Duck won the Pat Day Mile, Yoshida won the Old Forester Turf Classic and Justify won the Kentucky Derby.

