Kentucky Derby odds: Omaha Beach cemented as favorite

The posts have been set for the 145th Kentucky Derby. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’re just days away from the 145th Kentucky Derby, “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.” Soon we’ll be watching famous people on TV sipping mint juleps and wearing enormous hats, and also some horse racing.

The Kentucky Derby conducted the draw on Tuesday morning and released each horse’s odds. Omaha Beach is the favorite at 4-1, followed by Game Winner at 5-1 (running from 16) and Roadster at 6-1 (running from 17). Omaha Beach has something the other horses don’t, though: Mike Smith, the same jockey who rode Justify to the 2018 Triple Crown.

Here’s the full list of every horse’s position as well as its odds:

War of Will, 20-1

Tax, 20-1

By My Standards, 20-1

Gray Magician, 50-1

Improbable, 6-1

Vekoma, 20-1

Maximum Security, 10-1

Tacitus, 10-1

Plus Que Pardait, 30-1

Cutting Humor, 30-1

Haikal, 30-1

Omaha Beach, 4-1

Code of Honor, 15-1

Win Win Win, 15-1

Master Fencer, 50-1

Game Winner, 5-1

Roadster, 6-1

Long Range Toddy, 30-1

Spin Off, 30-1

Country House, 30-1

The horse Bodexpress is also eligible for the race, but won’t run unless one of the 20 horses scratches by Friday at 9 am ET. If Bodexpress does run, its odds are 30-1.

The race is being run at 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday. That leaves plenty of time for you to dust off your comically large hat or smart pastel suit, and pick up mint julep ingredients from the store (all you need is bourbon, mint, sugar and ice) before the starting gun sounds.

