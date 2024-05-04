Kentucky Derby 2024: Hats, horses and dresses dominate best images from Churchill Downs

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Holli Bicker of Louisville wears her Derby hat during the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports

The 150th Kentucky Derby will showcase stunning horse racing but, as always, will also feature eye-catching fashionable hats and outfits at Churchill Downs.

For over a century, the Kentucky Derby, also known as the "Run for the Roses," has been renowned for the distinctive hats worn by both men and women. This cherished tradition, dating back to the early 20th century, was born out of necessity: The race is always held in May, and spectators needed protection from the sun. Now, it's a necessity if attending the first leg of the Triple Crown series.

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Women pose with their complimentary Derby hats during the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. on May. 4 2024. Mandatory Credit: Sam Upshaw, Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; (L-R). Bobby Williams and his wife Gloria Williams along with Pamela Woods and her husband Donald Woods stood pose for a photo at the Kentucky Derby 150 sign as they arrive for the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. on May. 4 2024. Mandatory Credit: Sam Upshaw, Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Adam Klein, of Cleveland, Oh., wears a fashionable hat as he arrived for the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. on May. 4 2024. Mandatory Credit: Sam Upshaw, Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Anissa Todman, of New Jersey, wears fashionable hat during the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. on May. 4 2024. Mandatory Credit: Sam Upshaw, Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Michelle Barnes wears a fashionable hat as she arrived for the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. on May. 4 2024. Mandatory Credit: Sam Upshaw, Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Katie Groves of Boise Idaho, arrived at Churchill Downs for her first Derby at the 150th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Faughender-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Hats and fashion on display at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Faughender-USA TODAY Sports

May 4, 2024; Louisville, KY, USA; Tye Herbstreit watches the second race during the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports

