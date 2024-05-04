Kentucky Derby 2024: Hats, horses and dresses dominate best images from Churchill Downs
Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The 150th Kentucky Derby will showcase stunning horse racing but, as always, will also feature eye-catching fashionable hats and outfits at Churchill Downs.
For over a century, the Kentucky Derby, also known as the "Run for the Roses," has been renowned for the distinctive hats worn by both men and women. This cherished tradition, dating back to the early 20th century, was born out of necessity: The race is always held in May, and spectators needed protection from the sun. Now, it's a necessity if attending the first leg of the Triple Crown series.
