Kenny Smith trolls Charles Barkley for not fitting back into his Auburn jersey

At this point it’s become painfully obvious that Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith aren’t the best people to host a studio show during the NCAA Tournament, yet that doesn’t mean they don’t provide some fantastic entertainment.

That’s especially true when Barkley is openly cheering for his alma mater Auburn and Smith is doing the same for his North Carolina Tar Heels.

So with the two programs meeting in the Sweet Sixteen in Kansas City on Friday night for what would turn into an Auburn romp over UNC, it was no surprise to see Barkley and Smith reach peak homer in their “analysis.”

With each of their portions of the studio set covered in balloons and banners for their respective schools, Smith took things to another level by walking out wearing a full North Carolina uniform.

As for Barkley, the idea of doing the same presented some, uh, wardrobe issues.

“It didn’t fit,” Barkley said sheepishly when pressed on where his game threads were.

The entire exchange is definitely worth a watch:

Barkley calling out Smith for not being “impartial” as an analyst while surrounded by Auburn gear is perfect.

“Just props,” the Auburn alum said with a straight face when asked to defend his desk setup.

In any case, Chuck was able to get the last laugh with his Tigers moving onto the Elite Eight and only a showdown with Kentucky separating them from the Final Four.

Hopefully if Auburn makes it that far, someone will have found a larger jersey for Barkley to break out.

