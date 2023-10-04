Kenny Pickett was officially limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury

Unofficially, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he'll "be good to go" on Sunday against the Ravens, despite a bone bruise in his knee. Officially, he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

That doesn't mean he won't play. But it's a red flag that needs to be balanced against his words. It's no different that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who insisted he'd play on Sunday but who was limited in practice all week — and who ultimately did not play.

Time will tell whether Pickett is cleared and/or whether he believes he can properly perform and protect himself.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Wednesday were tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), punter Pressley Harvin (hamstring), offensive lineman James Daniels (groin), defensive end DeMarvin Leal (concussion), offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. (knee), offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow). Linebacker Cole Holcomb (back) was limited.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson and offensive lineman Isaas Seumalo were given veteran rest days.