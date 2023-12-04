Kenny Pickett had ankle surgery Monday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Sunday night's reports that quarterback Kenny Pickett would have ankle surgery after leaving the team's loss to the Cardinals early.

Pickett was on the injury report because of his ankle last week and Tomlin said that Pickett aggravated the injury against Arizona. He said there was not a long-term timetable for how long Pickett is going to be out, but ruled him out for Thursday's game against the Patriots. Mitch Trubisky will start in Pickett's place.

"From an injury standpoint, Kenny has a high ankle sprain," Tomlin said. "He had it surgically repaired this morning in an effort to accelerate the healing process. Don’t have a lot of information on the status of that yet. Just rest assured that he is out this week."

Tomlin said that there are no larger concerns about Pickett's health despite needing to come out of several games over his first two seasons, but it has definitely complicated matters for the Steelers heading into Week 14.