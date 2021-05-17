Kenny Mayne: I'm leaving ESPN. You know that, but here's the story in my own words

Kenny Mayne
·13 min read
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR VERIZON - GO90 - Kenny Mayne attends the 5th Quarter Premiere presented.
Kenny Mayne is calling it an ESPN career this month after 27 years. The longtime "SportsCenter" anchor is going out as unpredictable as ever. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

A week ago today, May 10, ESPN and I agreed that I would not return to the network after my contract expired at the end of this month.

Someone once likened my arrival at ESPN to that of "a longshot horse going 12-wide on the turn for home, but finding its way into the photo at the wire."

Any result was possible.

Sounds about right.

::

"It was a good run," my good friend and former colleague Bill Pidto, now with New York's Madison Square Garden Network, texted me.

Last Monday afternoon, I hit "send" to announce it was the end of the run, and the next 72 hours were like nothing I've before experienced. I received so many calls and texts and Twitter mentions, I thought my phone was going to melt down. This is not false modesty when I say that my biggest fear wasn't the unknown of leaving my professional home for the last 27 years, but the embarrassment that no one would give a damn.

What if only, say, seven people hit “like?"

That’s stupid, I know. My advice to the young ones looking to get into this profession, any profession, always has been not about overcoming fear of failure, but disregarding it altogether. Like horse trainer Nick Zito once said, “you can’t even lose if you don’t enter.” My football coach at UNLV, Tony Knap, said look deep first, you can always find something underneath.

Last week, the news of my departure public, my wife Gretchen and I invoked a comparison to the first Fourth of July party we threw in Seattle a bunch of years ago. The tables were set, the barbeque delivery was an hour or so away and NO ONE HAD SHOWED UP.

NO ONE.

I was truly sad.

Then everyone and their mother showed up. People I didn’t even know. It wasn’t long before barbeque sauce was being spilled onto an original Pearl Jam set list on my mantle. Damn it, will these people leave me alone?

Not you, people. I’ll gladly accept whatever attention you want to lavish on me. I’m technically unemployed as of June 1. I have five remaining shows to do for ESPN as you read this. May 24, a week from today, is the finale. Marshawn Lynch said he’d come on the show. “I’ll f— wit that,” he texted me.

Twenty-seven years. Lots to unpack. So I just started typing.

::

Excluding no one and name-dropping (for now) only Bill Walton and Ben Stiller (more coming later), one of my favorite calls came from John Walsh, who most of us at ESPN called the Wizard, or the Oracle, or Santa Claus. Google him. He gets much of the credit for sort of reinventing "SportsCenter."

I first met him when I was working sports and news for KSTW-TV Seattle/Tacoma. In 1989, after Joe Montana threw that winning touchdown to John Taylor in Super Bowl XXIII, I produced a segment that prompted me to ask “Why the hell wouldn’t I send that to ESPN?” Which I did. The company's chief talent recruiter, Al Jaffe — whom I later learned was my biggest champion at ESPN, always pushing the other bosses to give me a look — asked that I send another tape, after which the they flew me in for an interview that I failed miserably. Walsh asked me arcane questions about the White Sox's middle relief. “We’ll keep you in mind,” they told me.

Even without the guarantee of an ESPN future, I quit my TV job in 1989 and paid the bills by assembling garbage cans, then selling prepaid legal insurance before graduating to long-distance sales for MCI. There was another interview with ESPN (while I was selling prepaid legal insurance), which resulted in a 1990 gig covering the Goodwill Games in Seattle and subsequent freelance work for the next four years, when I decided a bolder approach was called for. I sent Walsh a letter.

Walsh checked the middle box, which I told myself must mean something, anyway. This exchange was a month or two after I'd been brought back to Bristol a third time. In this instance, I met with Vince Doria, a well-known newspaper guy who had run the Boston Globe before moving to TV and ESPN.

I knew the book on me. I wasn’t terrible at doing TV but I wasn’t sports nerdy enough for ESPN. I volunteered this to Doria.

“Look," I told him, "I still don’t know who the fifth pitcher on the Cubs is, but if you tell me to do a story on the sonofabitch, it’ll be the best story in the building.”

Doria seemed to appreciate my candor.

On April 1, 1994 — after five years of pestering ESPN with my ideas and pitches, less than a month after my Hail Mary to Walsh — Jaffe interrupted an MCI sales call I was on to offer me a contract, potentially the cruelest April Fools joke in history.

They weren't, however, teaming me with Dan Patrick. Bill Patrick? Maybe. (The pairing with Dan would come three years later.)

"You’re being hired for ESPN2, for the show 'SportsNight,'" Doria informed me.

Actually, I wasn’t even being hired for "SportsNight," let alone "SportsCenter," but for a support role in "SportsNight" in which I split airtime with Pidto and Deb Kaufman on something called The SportsSmash, a five-minute highlight segment within "SportsNight." Or was it SportSmash? Or Sports Mash? I don’t know. All I know is, I hadn’t been on live TV in five years and boy are these ESPN people stupid, especially that Doria guy. What in the hell am I doing here?

Kenny Mayne, left, stands alongside former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
Kenny Mayne, left, stands alongside former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. Mayne is closing out his tenure at ESPN and Lynch is expected to be a guest on Mayne's final show. (Courtesy of Kenny Mayne)

Day 1, I had trouble with the computer. Stuart Scott and Suzy Kolber, the show's main anchors, were very welcoming, did everything they could to put me at ease. Maybe 4,500 viewers were watching, but I was keyed up like I was cohosting the moon landing with Walter Cronkite.

Anyway I couldn’t figure out the computer. So Julie Mariash, my producer, comes over and puts her hand on my shoulder and asks, “Are you OK?” I lied and said yes and thought to myself that if I run out of the building and drive away right now, no one will know I sucked at this. Doria eventually will come to terms with the terrible hire he made. Walsh will say, “I told you he doesn’t know about middle relief.”

Everyone will move on with their lives.

But I stayed.

For 27 years. And these insane 72 hours. I have a handful of shows left and you know I’m talking about the Cubs' fifth pitcher somewhere in there.

::

Last Monday, during what amounted to my exit interview, I was asked if I wanted to do my last scheduled May shows. I replied that I did, knowing that bailing out would just mean John Anderson or John Buccigross or Michael Eaves would have to sacrifice a golf game or two and come into the office. Then again, Ashley Brewer and Nabil Karim probably could use more run. Hell, I don’t know. It's weird being gone, but not gone. It’s also nice to make goodbyes with people in the building. I did promise that the shows might get looser. Actually, I think I said I’ll be just as unprofessional as I’ve been for the last 27 years.

I asked my Seattle friends Jamal Crawford, Sue Bird and Marshawn Lynch if they would join the last show.

Plus Aaron Rodgers. For news value, of course.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, talk to ESPN&#39;s Kenny Mayne.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, talk to ESPN's Kenny Mayne before a game against the Chicago Bears in November 2017. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

I had no idea the end would play out the way it did. The last month in my contract has been a period during which I’m allowed to negotiate with outside parties while continuing to negotiate with ESPN. But this negotiation was short, almost abrupt: an offer, my rejection of the offer and an exit interview by phone. And that’s OK. Like I say sometimes during a back-‘em-down dunk NBA highlight, “It’s not personal, it’s just business.”

As my exit call was wrapping up, my wife walked into the room and I looked to her and said, “We are out.” She had to leave to pick up my stepdaughter Bryn. When she returned, she was anxious. I told her, "When it's time to worry, I will tell you it's time to worry. It's not time to worry." I'd done dozens of commercials over the years — beyond the "This is SportsCenter" promos — and that's where my near-future focus would be.

But it was not so much me, as you, the public, that got her back to a calm place. All that Twitter love, among other things. Not that everything should be measured by Twitter response but it was something. A lot, actually.

The affection was and is overwhelming and I’ll never be able to express to everyone individually what it has meant to me and my family.

“Dad," my daughter Riley said, "you’ve been talking about breaking free since I was like 9.” She is almost 22.

When I picked up Bryn from lacrosse practice a couple hours after my departure tweet, I told her what happened and she handled it great. She trusts me that I wouldn’t do something reckless. I also asked her friend Kate for gas money.

I told my other stepdaughter, Elaina, who is headed to USC in the fall, that we’re all good and I told my daughters Riley and Annie the same. Their calm reaction and positivity gave me more confidence.

“Dad," Riley said, "you’ve been talking about breaking free since I was nine years old.” She is almost 22.

Inside my home, outside my home, people still think I have a future.

::

Kenny Mayne throws out the first pitch before a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Angels in September 2014.
Kenny Mayne throws out the first pitch before a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Angels in September 2014. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

As I write this it’s now, I don’t know, 96 hours since the news dropped. I’ve lost track of time. I had to do a damn "SportsCenter" the very night I put out the note I was leaving ESPN. That probably confused people. There just wasn’t enough space to say, “May 24th last show and/or May 31st officially.” I wasn’t looking for a cumbersome farewell note.

Say what happened, drop the vending machine joke and quote Tom Petty.

My former ESPN colleague Dan LeBatard told me I was entitled to a global victory lap, which I've renamed "The World Podcast Explanation of What I Did and Why I Did it Tour." I did LeBatard's podcast, Pardon My Take, Chris Long's pod and a bunch of other interviews.

Then I got a commercial deal (Thanks Olipop). It happened through Twitter. Or maybe it happened on a phone call after the announcement on Twitter. Or maybe it happened because Nick Zito said “you can’t even lose if you don’t enter.” Or maybe it happened because Vince Doria didn’t give a damn about the Cubs’ fifth pitcher either. I still don’t know who that guy is. But if anyone tells me to do a story on the bastard, it will be pretty good.

I've been floored by all the kind notes I got, and keep getting. Bill Walton called. Charley Steiner called. He went on and on with some folksy story that his dad told him. It was really good. Bob Ley texted. Chris Berman called to wish me well and apologize for the timing of an ESPN press release wishing him a happy birthday and announcing his contract extension on the same day my tweet blew out the sun. Truth is, I probably owe much of my career at ESPN to Berman, the godfather of the network. And the master of all the nicknames.

The one he had for me? Remember the Mayne.

A guy named Matt texted. We've had deep, longtime political differences over the Former Guy, but he dropped that and called. What a jerk I am. I just went political and Matt was trying to drop it. But this is my story. Shout out Sarah Kendzior. I mean I am wearing a RESIST hat while I write this. I’m going off the rails here. I’m trying to find an ending. I’m in the moment. I’m streaming. I’m no longer trending. I don’t care. Members of Stevie Wonder’s band knew who I was that one night in Los Angeles. What more is there to accomplish?

Well, there are the final "SportsCenter" shows. Note to management: I’m going to be late Monday, I'm golfing first, but I won’t be that late. I'll be the first one written. Then there’s the Tuesday show, my final one with Steve Levy (voice of "Monday Night Football," kind of a big deal).

Eventually I will do my last show May 24, with Buccigross, or sooner if they decide to pull the plug. And that’s the company's right. It’s their building.

I’m just glad I did not run from it. I’m glad Julie Mariash calmed me on Day 1. I’m glad Stuart Scott and I threw footballs and played electric football. And that his daughters are coming by the house in June. I’m glad for a bunch of stuff. I’m plugging my foundation right now because this is my story. It’s called runfreely.org. We get veterans out of pain.

I'm out.

It was a good run.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

    A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers.

  • Watch: Orca’s dramatic leap leaves boaters in awe

    Boaters in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez were amazed Sunday as an orca leaped 15 feet clear of the surface while attacking a dolphin.

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended 1 game for boarding Lightning's Blake Coleman

    Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.

  • AT&T to spin off HBO, other WarnerMedia assets in a huge deal with Discovery. What went wrong?

    The companies are expected to announce their proposed joint venture as early as Monday, creating a new company that would reshape Hollywood.

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

    Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. Bennett, 24, received a minor penalty for charging at 12:19 of the third period.

  • Manny Machado slide brings Dustin Pedroia-Red Sox incident to mind

    Manny Machado executed a controversial slide Sunday that may remind Red Sox fans of the time he took out Dustin Pedroia in 2017.

  • Horse racing again mired in bad publicity? It’s Rombauer to the rescue

    The Preakness winner provides a needed feel-good story away from you-know-who.

  • Predicting every Big Ten football team’s final 2021 record

    What Michigan football, Ohio State, Penn State and the other nine teams in the Big Ten will do according to our 2021 schedule prediction.

  • Red Sox Fan Makes Greatest Multitasking Bat Catch In Fenway History

    Dude kept the cell phone conversation going and hauled in a dangerous flying object at the same time.

  • Fauci says the pandemic showed the 'undeniable effects of racism' on health and prospects for Americans of color

    At Emory's graduation, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the pandemic cast light on disparities, and applauded graduates for powering on with their studies.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger slams Lin Wood video, says McCarthy is allowing 'actual insanity' in Republican party

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is among a handful of Republican politicians who have been warning against the party's loyalty to Trump.

  • Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf laments “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term deals

    The NFL has become more and more like the NBA, with certain players: (1) realizing the power they possess; and (2) not being afraid to use it. This development doesn’t sit well with those who made their bones in a league made up of players who knew their place. Appearing on the Big Show Network, [more]

  • Mads Mikkelsen talks stepping in for Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ sharing 'Another Round' with DiCaprio

    Mads Mikkelsen is throwing back the big movies after "Another Round," which Leonardo DiCaprio's company has the rights to make an English version.

  • Giants vs. Reds Highlights

    Dubon, Flores, and Yastrzemski homer in Giants' win

  • Box Office: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1

    Angelina Jolie's survival action thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead" didn't do much to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend. The movie's hybrid release on HBO Max likely isn't the reason "Those Who Wish Me Dead" sold hardly any tickets; "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Mortal Kombat" were both recent Warner Bros. films that were able to generate decent box office revenues despite being released concurrently on a streaming service.

  • The NBA playoffs are here - expect the unexpected

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill gets us ready for basketball’s postseason - where it promises to be an unpredictable two months. Everybody has questions, every team has doubts, but what they all have is hope.

  • George Soros Buys Millions' Worth of Stocks Linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos Collapse: Bloomberg

    George Soros reportedly snapped up stocks that took a hit amid the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in March. What Happened: Billionaire George Soros' investment firm Soros Fund Management bought shares of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) as these stocks were at a discount after Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management collapsed, Bloomberg reports. Soros bought $194 million in ViacomCBS shares and $77 million in Baidu shares, the report said. The firm also bought $46 million worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) shares and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group's (NYSE: TME) shares. A person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg that the company didn't hold the shares before Archegos' implosion. Why It Matters: Hwang ran a family office that imploded in March and caused massive losses at a few big banks when Archegos couldn't meet margin calls. Archegos had more than $20 billion of capital and total bets exceeding $100 billion. Hwang was very successful with his family office until he began to overutilize leverage, or borrowed money, to chase higher returns in the market. The problem with this strategy comes when investments start to lose money, and the banks lending the investor money begin to get nervous and initiate margin calls. Subsequently, shares of Archegos investments ViacomCBS, Discovery and others temporarily crashed during the Archegos unwinding. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), Nomura Holdings Inc (TYO: 8604) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) were among the hardest hit. Image Credit: CC BY 2.5, Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

    Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Just ask Kyle Larson. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCAR’s career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.

  • Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

    Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday, vowing to contribute to the defending World Series champions as a first baseman, a pinch-hitter and a veteran mentor. “I feel like I've still got some gasoline left in my tank,” Pujols said.