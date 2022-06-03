Kenny Atkinson emerges as frontrunner for Hornets job

Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for the Charlotte Hornets’ head-coaching job, sources tell The Athletic, and will meet next week with team officials — including owner Michael Jordan — in the next step of his candidacy.

Source: Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Mike D'Antoni and Kenny Atkinson reportedly front runners for Hornets coaching job

Mike D'Antoni and Kenny Atkinson closest to the Hornets job

It will mark the third meeting between the Hornets and Atkinson, and the first involving Jordan, sources said. Charlotte has been in no rush to make a hire. Atkinson currently is coaching in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, a series that could last until June 19. -via The Athletic / June 3, 2022

Two-time Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among the other finalists in the Hornets’ coaching search that started in late April when the team fired James Borrego. Neither D’Antoni nor Stotts has so far advanced to the Jordan stage of the process, sources said, but that possibility remains. -via The Athletic / June 3, 2022

James Plowright: Kupchak on the next head coach “I can’t give a timeline, we hope to have a coach in place before the draft but not within the next week” -via Twitter @British_Buzz / May 19, 2022