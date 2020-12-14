Kelly Oubre Jr. stats and highlights from Warriors preseason opening win vs. Nuggets

Along with the Golden State Warriors’ first game in nine months, the opening preseason contest on the Chase Center schedule saw the debuts of new additions to the Bay Area.

Near the start of free agency, the Warriors acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Saturday, the 25-year-old made his first appearance with the Warriors during a preseason tilt against the Denver Nuggets.

With Klay Thompson injured, Oubre Jr. laced up next to Stephen Curry as a starter in the backcourt. The Kansas product started his campaign in Golden State’s No. 12 jersey with a corner 3-pointer on an assist from Eric Paschall in the first quarter.

Via @gswchris on Twitter:

Kelly Oubre's first Warrior bucket pic.twitter.com/63OP2Wkgun — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 13, 2020

After scoring five points in the first quarter, Oubre Jr. showed up on the defensive end of the floor. With Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. driving to the basket, Oubre Jr. sprung in for his first block as a member of the Warriors.

OUBRE MEETS MPJ AT THE RIM pic.twitter.com/ZTnJLiME0Z — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 13, 2020

Oubre Jr. popped on offense again in the third quarter. The slashing wing drove to the bucket on Porter Jr. to finish a tough layup with an and-one foul at the rim.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

The former Phoenix Sun swiped another block later over Paul Millsap. After the veteran big man was sent away by Oubre Jr., Curry picked up the loose ball on his way to a fast-break 3-pointer.

Steph turnin' defense into offense real quick 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/XqRq6l0LwK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 13, 2020

Adding to his defensive effort, Oubre Jr. was spotted picking up Jamal Murray full court. Oubre Jr. applied pressure to the Kentucky product for the full 94 feet.

Kelly Oubre's defense on Jamal Murray here. You love to see it pic.twitter.com/b79NcT8b78 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 13, 2020

Oubre Jr. finished the game with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field with four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 22 minutes.

During Golden State’s 107-105 victory over the Nuggets, Oubre Jr. showed flashes of his versatile skill set, from his ability to get to the rim, knock down a corner 3-pointer and his active defense were all on display on Saturday.

Oubre Jr. and the Warriors will travel to Sacramento for their second preseason game on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center.

