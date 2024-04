[BBC]

He may not have kept a clean sheet, but Liam Kelly produced a string of fine saves to keep the scoreline down in Motherwell's draw with Hibs.

The Scotland international made four stops as the visitors racked up an xG of 1.65, with only Myziane Maolida's penalty getting beyond the goalkeeper.

It's been a tough season for Kelly, but he is still capable of big performances for the Steelmen.